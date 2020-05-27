Lockdown to be extended for two weeks..11 cities to be in focus!

After May 31, the central government may increase the lockdown again for two weeks. This lockdown, which is enforced to reduce the spread of coronavirus infection, can be different in form and more relaxed than before. A top Home Ministry official said that the next phase of the lockdown would not be the same as the earlier lockdown and most of the focus would be on 11 cities where 70 percent of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The six major metros in these cities are Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. Apart from this, it also includes Pune, Thane, Jaipur, Surat, and Indore.