(Video) ଲୋକସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନ-୨୦୨୪: ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ମତଦାନରେ ହ୍ରାସ ରେକର୍ଡ, ଭୋଟ ଦେଲେ ୬୦.୯୬% ଭୋଟର

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଲୋକସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ମତଦାନ ଶେଷ ହୋଇସାରିଛି । ଏହି ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ୧୩ଟି ରାଜ୍ୟର ୮୮ଟି ଆସନରେ ୧୨୦୨ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ମତଦାନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଦେଶର ନାଗରିକ । ତେବେ ଏହି ମତଦାନରେ ଏକ ନୂଆ ତଥ୍ୟ ଜାରି କରିଛନ୍ତି ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଆୟୋଗ । ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୭ଟା ସୁଦ୍ଧା ଦେଶରେ ୬୦.୯୬% ଭୋଟର ମତଦାନ କରିଥିବା ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଗତ ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ଏହି ଆସନ ଗୁଡ଼ିକରେ ୭୦.୦୯% ଭୋଟ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଚଳିତବର୍ଷ ମତଦାନରେ ହ୍ରାସ ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି ।
— District Election Officer, GOMATI, Tripura (@DeoGomati22) April 26, 2024
ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ଲୋକସଭା ମତଦାନକୁ ନେଇ ଏକ ବଡ଼ ତଥ୍ୟ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଆୟୋଗ । ଏହି ତଥ୍ୟ ଅନୁସାରେ, ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୭ଟା ସୁଦ୍ଧା ମୋଟ ଏହି ଆସନଗୁଡ଼ିକ ପାଇଁ ୬୦.୯୬% ଭୋଟ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଗତ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଅପେକ୍ଷା ଚଳିତ ଥର ଏହି ୮୮ଟି ଆସନରେ ୯% କମ୍ ମତଦାନ ହୋଇଥିବା ରେକର୍ଡରୁ ଜଣାଯାଉଛି । ଏହି ନିର୍ବାଚନର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ମୋଟ ୧୪ଟି ରାଜ୍ୟ ଏବଂ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରଶାସିତ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ମତଦାନ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା ।
— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) April 26, 2024
Peaceful polling across 13 States/UTs in phase 2 of #GeneralElections2024 ; overall approximate voter turnout of 60. 96 % as of 7 PM today
Polling is now complete in 14 States/UTs in the first two phases
Details : https://t.co/QXPFpmuD1T pic.twitter.com/lfb1lsGCxg
— Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) April 26, 2024
ତେବେ ଦେଶରେ ସାଧାରଣ ନିର୍ବାଚନର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ମତଦାନ ପାଇଁ ଦେଶବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ୍ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ । ମୋଦୀ ନିଜ ପୋଷ୍ଟରେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ଆଜି ମତଦାନ କରିଥିବା ଭୋଟରମାନଙ୍କୁ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ୍ । ଏନଡିଏ ପାଇଁ ଅନୁପଯୁକ୍ତ ସମର୍ଥନ ବିରୋଧୀଙ୍କୁ ଆହୁରି ନିରାଶ କରିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି। ଭୋଟରମାନେ ଏନଡିଏର ଭଲ ଶାସନ ଚାହୁଁଛନ୍ତି। ଯୁବ ଓ ମହିଳା ଭୋଟରମାନେ ଏନଡିଏ ସମର୍ଥନକୁ ଶକ୍ତିଶାଳୀ କରୁଛନ୍ତି ବୋଲି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦୀ ତାଙ୍କ ଏକ୍ସ ପୋଷ୍ଟରେ କହିଛନ୍ତି।
Phase Two has been too good!
Gratitude to the people across India who have voted today. The unparalleled support for NDA is going to disappoint the Opposition even more. Voters want NDA’s good governance. Youth and women voters are powering the strong NDA support.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2024
— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) April 26, 2024
ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ତ୍ରିପୁରାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୭୮.୬୩% ଭୋଟଗ୍ରହଣ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହାପରେ ମଣିପୁରରୁ ୭୭.୧୮%, ଛତିଶଗଡ଼ରୁ ୭୩.୧୯%, ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗରୁ ୭୧.୮୪%, ଜାମ୍ମୁ-କାଶ୍ମୀରରେ ୭୧.୬୩% ଏବଂ ଆସାମରେ ୭୦.୬୮% ଭୋଟିଂ ହୋଇଥିବା ରେକର୍ଡ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହାବ୍ୟତୀତ କର୍ଣ୍ଣାଟକରେ ୬୭.୪୫ ମତଦାନ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ କେରଳରେ ୬୫.୩୪% ଏବଂ ରାଜସ୍ଥାନରେ ୬୩.୯୩% ଭୋଟ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ମତଦାତା । ସେହିପରି ମଧ୍ୟପ୍ରଦେଶରେ ୫୬.୭% ଭୋଟର ମତଦାନ କରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ବିହାରରେ ୫୪.୯୧%, ଉତ୍ତରପ୍ରଦେଶରେ ୫୪.୮୩% ଏବଂ ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରରେ ୫୪.୩୪% ଭୋଟର ନିଜ ଅଦିକାର ସାବ୍ୟସ୍ତ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) April 26, 2024
— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) April 26, 2024