(Video) ଲୋକସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନ-୨୦୨୪: ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ମତଦାନରେ ହ୍ରାସ ରେକର୍ଡ, ଭୋଟ ଦେଲେ ୬୦.୯୬% ଭୋଟର

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଲୋକସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ମତଦାନ ଶେଷ ହୋଇସାରିଛି । ଏହି ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ୧୩ଟି ରାଜ୍ୟର ୮୮ଟି ଆସନରେ ୧୨୦୨ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ମତଦାନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଦେଶର ନାଗରିକ । ତେବେ ଏହି ମତଦାନରେ ଏକ ନୂଆ ତଥ୍ୟ ଜାରି କରିଛନ୍ତି ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଆୟୋଗ । ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୭ଟା ସୁଦ୍ଧା ଦେଶରେ ୬୦.୯୬% ଭୋଟର ମତଦାନ କରିଥିବା ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଗତ ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ଏହି ଆସନ ଗୁଡ଼ିକରେ ୭୦.୦୯% ଭୋଟ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଚଳିତବର୍ଷ ମତଦାନରେ ହ୍ରାସ ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ଲୋକସଭା ମତଦାନକୁ ନେଇ ଏକ ବଡ଼ ତଥ୍ୟ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଆୟୋଗ । ଏହି ତଥ୍ୟ ଅନୁସାରେ, ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୭ଟା ସୁଦ୍ଧା ମୋଟ ଏହି ଆସନଗୁଡ଼ିକ ପାଇଁ ୬୦.୯୬% ଭୋଟ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଗତ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଅପେକ୍ଷା ଚଳିତ ଥର ଏହି ୮୮ଟି ଆସନରେ ୯% କମ୍ ମତଦାନ ହୋଇଥିବା ରେକର୍ଡରୁ ଜଣାଯାଉଛି । ଏହି ନିର୍ବାଚନର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ମୋଟ ୧୪ଟି ରାଜ୍ୟ ଏବଂ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରଶାସିତ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ମତଦାନ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା ।

Anchoring the choice : Voters of 44/68 Raima Valley AS remote area of Dhalai district, #Tripura are coming to cast their votes by using boats.

Peaceful polling across 13 States/UTs in phase 2 of #GeneralElections2024 ; overall approximate voter turnout of 60. 96 % as of 7 PM today

Polling is now complete in 14 States/UTs in the first two phases

Details : https://t.co/QXPFpmuD1T

