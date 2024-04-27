fbpx

(Video) ଲୋକସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନ-୨୦୨୪: ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ମତଦାନରେ ହ୍ରାସ ରେକର୍ଡ, ଭୋଟ ଦେଲେ ୬୦.୯୬% ଭୋଟର

By Smruti Ranjan

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଲୋକସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ମତଦାନ ଶେଷ ହୋଇସାରିଛି । ଏହି ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ୧୩ଟି ରାଜ୍ୟର ୮୮ଟି ଆସନରେ ୧୨୦୨ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ମତଦାନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଦେଶର ନାଗରିକ । ତେବେ ଏହି ମତଦାନରେ ଏକ ନୂଆ ତଥ୍ୟ ଜାରି କରିଛନ୍ତି ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଆୟୋଗ । ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୭ଟା ସୁଦ୍ଧା ଦେଶରେ ୬୦.୯୬% ଭୋଟର ମତଦାନ କରିଥିବା ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଗତ ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ଏହି ଆସନ ଗୁଡ଼ିକରେ ୭୦.୦୯% ଭୋଟ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଚଳିତବର୍ଷ ମତଦାନରେ ହ୍ରାସ ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

ଆହୁରି ପଢନ୍ତୁ

ସାବଧାନ୍! ଆହୁରି ୪ ଦିନ ବର୍ଷିବ ନିଆଁ, ଘରୁ ନ…

ପୁରୀରେ ବ୍ୟାପୁଛି ଝାଡ଼ାବାନ୍ତି, ୩୦ ଜଣ…

ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ଲୋକସଭା ମତଦାନକୁ ନେଇ ଏକ ବଡ଼ ତଥ୍ୟ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଆୟୋଗ । ଏହି ତଥ୍ୟ ଅନୁସାରେ, ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୭ଟା ସୁଦ୍ଧା ମୋଟ ଏହି ଆସନଗୁଡ଼ିକ ପାଇଁ ୬୦.୯୬% ଭୋଟ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଗତ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଅପେକ୍ଷା ଚଳିତ ଥର ଏହି ୮୮ଟି ଆସନରେ ୯% କମ୍ ମତଦାନ ହୋଇଥିବା ରେକର୍ଡରୁ ଜଣାଯାଉଛି । ଏହି ନିର୍ବାଚନର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ମୋଟ ୧୪ଟି ରାଜ୍ୟ ଏବଂ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରଶାସିତ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ମତଦାନ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା ।

ତେବେ ଦେଶରେ ସାଧାରଣ ନିର୍ବାଚନର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ମତଦାନ ପାଇଁ ଦେଶବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ୍ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ । ମୋଦୀ ନିଜ ପୋଷ୍ଟରେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ଆଜି ମତଦାନ କରିଥିବା ଭୋଟରମାନଙ୍କୁ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ୍ । ଏନଡିଏ ପାଇଁ ଅନୁପଯୁକ୍ତ ସମର୍ଥନ ବିରୋଧୀଙ୍କୁ ଆହୁରି ନିରାଶ କରିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି। ଭୋଟରମାନେ ଏନଡିଏର ଭଲ ଶାସନ ଚାହୁଁଛନ୍ତି। ଯୁବ ଓ ମହିଳା ଭୋଟରମାନେ ଏନଡିଏ ସମର୍ଥନକୁ ଶକ୍ତିଶାଳୀ କରୁଛନ୍ତି ବୋଲି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦୀ ତାଙ୍କ ଏକ୍ସ ପୋଷ୍ଟରେ କହିଛନ୍ତି।

ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ତ୍ରିପୁରାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୭୮.୬୩% ଭୋଟଗ୍ରହଣ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହାପରେ ମଣିପୁରରୁ ୭୭.୧୮%, ଛତିଶଗଡ଼ରୁ ୭୩.୧୯%, ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗରୁ ୭୧.୮୪%, ଜାମ୍ମୁ-କାଶ୍ମୀରରେ ୭୧.୬୩% ଏବଂ ଆସାମରେ ୭୦.୬୮% ଭୋଟିଂ ହୋଇଥିବା ରେକର୍ଡ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହାବ୍ୟତୀତ କର୍ଣ୍ଣାଟକରେ ୬୭.୪୫ ମତଦାନ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ କେରଳରେ ୬୫.୩୪% ଏବଂ ରାଜସ୍ଥାନରେ ୬୩.୯୩% ଭୋଟ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ମତଦାତା । ସେହିପରି ମଧ୍ୟପ୍ରଦେଶରେ ୫୬.୭% ଭୋଟର ମତଦାନ କରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ବିହାରରେ ୫୪.୯୧%, ଉତ୍ତରପ୍ରଦେଶରେ ୫୪.୮୩% ଏବଂ ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରରେ ୫୪.୩୪% ଭୋଟର ନିଜ ଅଦିକାର ସାବ୍ୟସ୍ତ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

ସାବଧାନ୍! ଆହୁରି ୪ ଦିନ ବର୍ଷିବ ନିଆଁ, ଘରୁ ନ…

ପୁରୀରେ ବ୍ୟାପୁଛି ଝାଡ଼ାବାନ୍ତି, ୩୦ ଜଣ…

ଜେଇଇ ଆଡଭାନ୍ସଡ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ପାଇଁ ଆଜିଠାରୁ…

Vampire Facial କରାଇବା ୩ ମହିଳାଙ୍କୁ ପଡିଲା…

1 of 21,295

News across the Earth, news close to your heart, Read Odisha Bhaskar English