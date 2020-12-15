LPG Cylinder price Hiked Once again in two weeks

COVID-19 Updates World 73,292,371 World Confirmed: 73,292,371 Active: 20,229,231 Recovered: 51,432,561 Death: 1,630,579

USA 16,942,980 USA Confirmed: 16,942,980 Active: 6,762,974 Recovered: 9,871,915 Death: 308,091

India 9,906,507 India Confirmed: 9,906,507 Active: 340,125 Recovered: 9,422,636 Death: 143,746

Brazil 6,929,409 Brazil Confirmed: 6,929,409 Active: 731,379 Recovered: 6,016,085 Death: 181,945

Russia 2,707,945 Russia Confirmed: 2,707,945 Active: 510,367 Recovered: 2,149,610 Death: 47,968

UK 1,869,666 UK Confirmed: 1,869,666 Active: 1,805,264 Recovered: N/A Death: 64,402

Turkey 1,866,345 Turkey Confirmed: 1,866,345 Active: 217,755 Recovered: 1,631,944 Death: 16,646

Italy 1,855,737 Italy Confirmed: 1,855,737 Active: 675,109 Recovered: 1,115,617 Death: 65,011

Germany 1,357,141 Germany Confirmed: 1,357,141 Active: 350,054 Recovered: 984,200 Death: 22,887

Pakistan 443,246 Pakistan Confirmed: 443,246 Active: 48,008 Recovered: 386,333 Death: 8,905

China 86,758 China Confirmed: 86,758 Active: 312 Recovered: 81,812 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 15/12: On Tuesday, oil companies hiked the price of LPG by Rs 50. This is the second increase in a fortnight. As per the new pricing, people who will be booking cylinders from today will have to pay 100 rupees more. This hike has been done on non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic and 19 kg commercial cylinders. Earlier, on December 3, there was an increase of 50 rupees. New prices are applicable from Tuesday.

Within two weeks, the price of LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 100. It has now become expensive for the common people to cook food in the kitchen and the domestic budget will also be affected. However, there is a slight relief as there has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel in the last eight days.