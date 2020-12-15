LPG Cylinder price Hiked Once again in two weeks

-
New Delhi, 15/12: On Tuesday, oil companies hiked the price of LPG by Rs 50. This is the second increase in a fortnight. As per the new pricing, people who will be booking cylinders from today will have to pay 100 rupees more. This hike has been done on non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic and 19 kg commercial cylinders. Earlier, on December 3, there was an increase of 50 rupees. New prices are applicable from Tuesday.
Within two weeks, the price of LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 100. It has now become expensive for the common people to cook food in the kitchen and the domestic budget will also be affected. However, there is a slight relief as there has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel in the last eight days.