Maharashtra: Death Penalty for Crimes against Women and Children

Maharashtra has proposed a law which states death penalty for crimes against women and children. The act is called Shakti act and is modelled around Disha act of Andhra Pradesh.

FeaturedCrimeNational
By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 69,260,044
    World
    Confirmed: 69,260,044
    Active: 19,670,061
    Recovered: 48,013,832
    Death: 1,576,151
  • USA 15,820,042
    USA
    Confirmed: 15,820,042
    Active: 6,296,933
    Recovered: 9,226,411
    Death: 296,698
  • India 9,767,371
    India
    Confirmed: 9,767,371
    Active: 372,293
    Recovered: 9,253,306
    Death: 141,772
  • Brazil 6,730,118
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,730,118
    Active: 649,575
    Recovered: 5,901,511
    Death: 179,032
  • Russia 2,541,199
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,541,199
    Active: 488,689
    Recovered: 2,007,792
    Death: 44,718
  • Italy 1,770,149
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,770,149
    Active: 710,515
    Recovered: 997,895
    Death: 61,739
  • UK 1,766,819
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,766,819
    Active: 1,704,253
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 62,566
  • Germany 1,242,253
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,242,253
    Active: 319,449
    Recovered: 902,100
    Death: 20,704
  • Turkey 925,342
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 925,342
    Active: 462,450
    Recovered: 447,361
    Death: 15,531
  • Pakistan 429,280
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 429,280
    Active: 46,376
    Recovered: 374,301
    Death: 8,603
  • China 86,673
    China
    Confirmed: 86,673
    Active: 285
    Recovered: 81,754
    Death: 4,634

Mumbai, 10/12: The state cabinet of Maharashtra on Wednesday approved a draft bill that has provisions for stern punishment, including the death penalty, life sentence, and hefty fines, for the perpetrators, and also speedy trial. The draft bill seeks to amend relevant sections of the IPC, CrPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the proposed law”s application in the state.

The cabinet approved the draft bill at a meeting in Mumbai and it will be tabled in the state legislature during its upcoming winter session, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told reporters after the meeting.

“The bill, to be called the “Shakti Act”, will come up for discussion and approval in both houses of the legislature. It provides for completing probe in a case within 15 days and trial within 30 days. After getting the house nod, the bill will be sent to the Central government for approval and Presidential assent”, Mr Deshmukh said.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.