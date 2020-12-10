Maharashtra: Death Penalty for Crimes against Women and Children
Maharashtra has proposed a law which states death penalty for crimes against women and children. The act is called Shakti act and is modelled around Disha act of Andhra Pradesh.
Mumbai, 10/12: The state cabinet of Maharashtra on Wednesday approved a draft bill that has provisions for stern punishment, including the death penalty, life sentence, and hefty fines, for the perpetrators, and also speedy trial. The draft bill seeks to amend relevant sections of the IPC, CrPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the proposed law”s application in the state.
The cabinet approved the draft bill at a meeting in Mumbai and it will be tabled in the state legislature during its upcoming winter session, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told reporters after the meeting.
“The bill, to be called the “Shakti Act”, will come up for discussion and approval in both houses of the legislature. It provides for completing probe in a case within 15 days and trial within 30 days. After getting the house nod, the bill will be sent to the Central government for approval and Presidential assent”, Mr Deshmukh said.