Maharashtra Government Announces Night Curfew Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases!

Mumbai, 4/4: The Government of Maharashtra has decided to impose a night curfew in the state amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. During the curfew, only essential services will be allowed during this period. Meanwhile, restaurants will be permitted to operate only for take-away and parcel services. Office employees will have to work from home.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported as many as 49,447 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a day so far, taking the tally to 29,53,523 while 277 fatalities pushed the toll to 55,656.