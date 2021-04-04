Veteran Bollywood Actress Shashikala Passes Away in Mumbai!

COVID-19 Updates World 131,519,007 World Confirmed: 131,519,007 Active: 22,744,509 Recovered: 105,912,853 Death: 2,861,645

USA 31,383,126 USA Confirmed: 31,383,126 Active: 6,919,981 Recovered: 23,894,632 Death: 568,513

Brazil 12,953,597 Brazil Confirmed: 12,953,597 Active: 1,317,554 Recovered: 11,305,746 Death: 330,297

India 12,493,414 India Confirmed: 12,493,414 Active: 697,691 Recovered: 11,631,037 Death: 164,686

Russia 4,580,894 Russia Confirmed: 4,580,894 Active: 276,439 Recovered: 4,204,081 Death: 100,374

UK 4,357,091 UK Confirmed: 4,357,091 Active: 341,810 Recovered: 3,888,455 Death: 126,826

Italy 3,650,247 Italy Confirmed: 3,650,247 Active: 564,855 Recovered: 2,974,688 Death: 110,704

Turkey 3,445,052 Turkey Confirmed: 3,445,052 Active: 330,298 Recovered: 3,082,676 Death: 32,078

Germany 2,886,020 Germany Confirmed: 2,886,020 Active: 239,118 Recovered: 2,569,400 Death: 77,502

Pakistan 687,908 Pakistan Confirmed: 687,908 Active: 60,072 Recovered: 613,058 Death: 14,778

China 90,273 China Confirmed: 90,273 Active: 215 Recovered: 85,422 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 4/4: Veteran actress Shashikala breathed her last on April 4, Sunday. She was 88 years old and died of old age in Colaba, Mumbai. Shashikala had worked in more than a hundred Bollywood films. She was known for her work in films like Daku, Raasta, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

She was a part of films like Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan’s Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, 1953 release Teen Batti Char Raasta, and 1968 film Teen Bahuraniyan. Some of her other films include Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Gumra, Sujata, and Aarti. Shashikala also worked extensively in television and was a part of popular shows like Sonpari and Jeena Isi ka Naam Hai.

For her contribution to Indian Cinema, Shashikala was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award in the year 2007. In 2009, she had received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the V Shantaram Awards.