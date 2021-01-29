Maharashtra government extends lockdown

FeaturedTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 102,132,931
    World
    Confirmed: 102,132,931
    Active: 25,941,375
    Recovered: 73,988,563
    Death: 2,202,993
  • USA 26,338,607
    USA
    Confirmed: 26,338,607
    Active: 9,824,711
    Recovered: 16,070,127
    Death: 443,769
  • India 10,720,971
    India
    Confirmed: 10,720,971
    Active: 172,572
    Recovered: 10,394,352
    Death: 154,047
  • Brazil 9,060,786
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,060,786
    Active: 915,316
    Recovered: 7,923,794
    Death: 221,676
  • Russia 3,813,048
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,813,048
    Active: 485,401
    Recovered: 3,255,462
    Death: 72,185
  • UK 3,743,734
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,743,734
    Active: 1,966,672
    Recovered: 1,673,936
    Death: 103,126
  • Italy 2,515,507
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,515,507
    Active: 474,617
    Recovered: 1,953,509
    Death: 87,381
  • Turkey 2,457,118
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,457,118
    Active: 91,297
    Recovered: 2,340,216
    Death: 25,605
  • Germany 2,194,562
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,194,562
    Active: 239,442
    Recovered: 1,898,900
    Death: 56,220
  • Pakistan 541,031
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 541,031
    Active: 32,726
    Recovered: 496,745
    Death: 11,560
  • China 89,378
    China
    Confirmed: 89,378
    Active: 1,802
    Recovered: 82,940
    Death: 4,636

Maharashtra, 29/1: Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray has extended lockdown till February 28, 2021. All the activities under  ” Begin Again” will continue.

According to the Maharashtra chief secretary, Sanjay Kumar “Activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to 28 February,”

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had extended the lockdown in the state till January 31.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.