Maharashtra government extends lockdown

Maharashtra, 29/1: Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray has extended lockdown till February 28, 2021. All the activities under ” Begin Again” will continue.

According to the Maharashtra chief secretary, Sanjay Kumar “Activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to 28 February,”

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had extended the lockdown in the state till January 31.