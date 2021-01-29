Maharashtra government extends lockdown

-
World
102,132,931
WorldConfirmed: 102,132,931Active: 25,941,375Recovered: 73,988,563Death: 2,202,993
-
USA
26,338,607
USAConfirmed: 26,338,607Active: 9,824,711Recovered: 16,070,127Death: 443,769
-
India
10,720,971
IndiaConfirmed: 10,720,971Active: 172,572Recovered: 10,394,352Death: 154,047
-
Brazil
9,060,786
BrazilConfirmed: 9,060,786Active: 915,316Recovered: 7,923,794Death: 221,676
-
Russia
3,813,048
RussiaConfirmed: 3,813,048Active: 485,401Recovered: 3,255,462Death: 72,185
-
UK
3,743,734
UKConfirmed: 3,743,734Active: 1,966,672Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 103,126
-
Italy
2,515,507
ItalyConfirmed: 2,515,507Active: 474,617Recovered: 1,953,509Death: 87,381
-
Turkey
2,457,118
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,457,118Active: 91,297Recovered: 2,340,216Death: 25,605
-
Germany
2,194,562
GermanyConfirmed: 2,194,562Active: 239,442Recovered: 1,898,900Death: 56,220
-
Pakistan
541,031
PakistanConfirmed: 541,031Active: 32,726Recovered: 496,745Death: 11,560
-
China
89,378
ChinaConfirmed: 89,378Active: 1,802Recovered: 82,940Death: 4,636
Maharashtra, 29/1: Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray has extended lockdown till February 28, 2021. All the activities under ” Begin Again” will continue.
According to the Maharashtra chief secretary, Sanjay Kumar “Activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to 28 February,”
Earlier, the Maharashtra government had extended the lockdown in the state till January 31.