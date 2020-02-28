Maharashtra government will provide 5 per cent reservation to Muslim students in education

Maharashtra, 28/2: The Maharashtra Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is going to come up with a big plan for Muslim students. The MVA government plans to provide a 5 percent reservation to Muslim students in Maharashtra soon. The government is going to provide this facility to Muslim students studying in schools and colleges in Maharashtra.

Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said on Friday that the Maharashtra government would soon introduce a five percent reservation bill for Muslim students in schools and colleges. The bill has been under discussion for some time but has not yet been passed. But the Maharashtra government is expected to pass the bill in the Assembly in a few days, Nawab Malik said