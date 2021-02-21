COVID-19 Updates World 111,665,782 World Confirmed: 111,665,782 Active: 22,306,548 Recovered: 86,886,657 Death: 2,472,577

Mumbai, 21/2: A spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the government is now contemplating imposing a night curfew in districts of Nagpur, Amravati and Yavatmal.

Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar has said a meeting chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray will soon take a decision on the issue of imposing night curfew.

The government on Friday said the new strains of coronavirus that have been found in the UK, South Africa, and Brazil have not been detected in Amravati, Yavatmal, and Satara districts, even though there has been a steady increase in the Coronavirus cases.

It was suspected that the new coronavirus strains may have led to the coronavirus spike in Maharashtra but the researchers did not find any foreign strain in Amravati and Yavatmal districts.