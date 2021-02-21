Maharashtra may impose night curfew in three districts amidst concern of Rising Corona cases

COVID-19 Updates
  • World 111,665,782
    World
    Confirmed: 111,665,782
    Active: 22,306,548
    Recovered: 86,886,657
    Death: 2,472,577
  • USA 28,706,473
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,706,473
    Active: 9,297,326
    Recovered: 18,899,272
    Death: 509,875
  • India 10,991,651
    India
    Confirmed: 10,991,651
    Active: 145,597
    Recovered: 10,689,715
    Death: 156,339
  • Brazil 10,139,148
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,139,148
    Active: 825,203
    Recovered: 9,067,939
    Death: 246,006
  • Russia 4,151,984
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,151,984
    Active: 371,675
    Recovered: 3,697,433
    Death: 82,876
  • UK 4,105,675
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,105,675
    Active: 1,654,309
    Recovered: 2,331,001
    Death: 120,365
  • Italy 2,795,796
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,795,796
    Active: 384,623
    Recovered: 2,315,687
    Death: 95,486
  • Turkey 2,631,876
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,631,876
    Active: 85,135
    Recovered: 2,518,758
    Death: 27,983
  • Germany 2,388,417
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,388,417
    Active: 129,474
    Recovered: 2,190,600
    Death: 68,343
  • Pakistan 571,174
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 571,174
    Active: 24,466
    Recovered: 534,107
    Death: 12,601
  • China 89,831
    China
    Confirmed: 89,831
    Active: 423
    Recovered: 84,772
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 21/2: A spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the government is now contemplating imposing a night curfew in districts of Nagpur, Amravati and Yavatmal.

Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar has said a meeting chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray will soon take a decision on the issue of imposing night curfew.

The government on Friday said the new strains of coronavirus that have been found in the UK, South Africa, and Brazil have not been detected in Amravati, Yavatmal, and Satara districts, even though there has been a steady increase in the Coronavirus cases.

It was suspected that the new coronavirus strains may have led to the coronavirus spike in Maharashtra but the researchers did not find any foreign strain in Amravati and Yavatmal districts.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
