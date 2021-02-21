Military talks between India-China concluded in Eastern Ladakh. Find out Details here!

Ladakh, 21/2: The tenth round of Corps commander level talks between India and China ended after 16 hours at Moldo, on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Sunday.

The main focus of discussion was further disengagement at three friction points in Eastern Ladakh, including Gogra heights, Hot Springs, and Depsang plains, Army said.

The latest round of talks comes two days after completing the disengagement process from both the north and south banks of Pangong Lake.

The Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops happened when Chinese soldiers stopped Indian soldiers from marching up to their regular patrolling point.

 

