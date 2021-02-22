Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal tests Positive for Coronavirus

-
Mumbai, 22/2: Chhagan Bhujbal, the Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader has tested positive for Coronavirus. He announced the news himself on his Twitter handle on Monday.
Chhagan Bhujbal said in Marathi, “My coronavirus test is positive. All those who have come in contact with me in the past two or three days should test themselves for coronavirus. My health is good and there is no reason to worry. All citizens should take proper care.”
माझी कोरोना टेस्ट पॉझिटिव्ह आली आहे. गेल्या दोन तीन दिवसात माझ्या संपर्कात अलेल्या सर्वांनी आपली कोरोना टेस्ट करून घ्यावी.माझी प्रकृती उत्तम असून काळजी करण्याचे कारण नाही.कोरोनाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर सर्व नागरिकांनी योग्य ती काळजी घ्यावी.मास्क,सॅनिटायझर चा नियमित वापर करा.#COVID19
— Chhagan Bhujbal (@ChhaganCBhujbal) February 22, 2021
The rising coronavirus case in Maharashtra is a concern for the Government. On Sunday all social, political, and religious gatherings are prohibited in the state from Monday. Pune and Amravati have declared night curfew and lockdown respectively.