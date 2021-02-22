Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal tests Positive for Coronavirus

Featured
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Chhagan Bhujbal, the Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader has tested positive for Coronavirus. He announced the news himself on his Twitter handle on Monday.
0
Chhagan Bhujbal said in Marathi, “My coronavirus test is positive. All those who have come in contact with me in the past two or three days should test themselves for coronavirus. My health is good and there is no reason to worry. All citizens should take proper care.”

The rising coronavirus case in Maharashtra is a concern for the Government. On Sunday all social, political, and religious gatherings are prohibited in the state from Monday. Pune and Amravati have declared night curfew and lockdown respectively.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
