Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal tests Positive for Coronavirus

COVID-19 Updates World 111,970,286 World Confirmed: 111,970,286 Active: 22,151,477 Recovered: 87,340,455 Death: 2,478,354

USA 28,765,423 USA Confirmed: 28,765,423 Active: 9,281,100 Recovered: 18,973,190 Death: 511,133

India 11,005,850 India Confirmed: 11,005,850 Active: 150,022 Recovered: 10,699,410 Death: 156,418

Brazil 10,168,174 Brazil Confirmed: 10,168,174 Active: 826,131 Recovered: 9,095,483 Death: 246,560

Russia 4,164,726 Russia Confirmed: 4,164,726 Active: 367,988 Recovered: 3,713,445 Death: 83,293

UK 4,115,509 UK Confirmed: 4,115,509 Active: 1,500,711 Recovered: 2,494,218 Death: 120,580

Italy 2,809,246 Italy Confirmed: 2,809,246 Active: 388,895 Recovered: 2,324,633 Death: 95,718

Turkey 2,638,422 Turkey Confirmed: 2,638,422 Active: 86,602 Recovered: 2,523,760 Death: 28,060

Germany 2,394,515 Germany Confirmed: 2,394,515 Active: 128,072 Recovered: 2,198,000 Death: 68,443

Pakistan 572,334 Pakistan Confirmed: 572,334 Active: 24,226 Recovered: 535,491 Death: 12,617

China 89,842 China Confirmed: 89,842 Active: 401 Recovered: 84,805 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 22/2: Chhagan Bhujbal, the Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader has tested positive for Coronavirus. He announced the news himself on his Twitter handle on Monday.

Chhagan Bhujbal said in Marathi, “My coronavirus test is positive. All those who have come in contact with me in the past two or three days should test themselves for coronavirus. My health is good and there is no reason to worry. All citizens should take proper care.”

The rising coronavirus case in Maharashtra is a concern for the Government. On Sunday all social, political, and religious gatherings are prohibited in the state from Monday. Pune and Amravati have declared night curfew and lockdown respectively.