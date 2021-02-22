Puducherry Government falls, CM V Narayanasamy to Resign

COVID-19 Updates World 111,970,296 World Confirmed: 111,970,296 Active: 22,151,487 Recovered: 87,340,455 Death: 2,478,354

Puducherry, 22/2: The Congress government in Puducherry has collapsed after failing to prove the majority in the assembly. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will resign after the fall of his government.

Two MLAs had resigned on Sunday after which the number fell to 12. The magic number in the UT is 14.

As he started the Trust Vote debate, the Chief Minister had claimed he still had a majority.

He accused former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of “colluding with the opposition” to try and topple his government though his MLAs stayed united.