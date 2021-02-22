Supreme Court Allows Karthi Chidambaram To Travel Abroad, But…

COVID-19 Updates World 111,970,286 World Confirmed: 111,970,286 Active: 22,151,477 Recovered: 87,340,455 Death: 2,478,354

USA 28,765,423 USA Confirmed: 28,765,423 Active: 9,281,100 Recovered: 18,973,190 Death: 511,133

India 11,005,850 India Confirmed: 11,005,850 Active: 150,022 Recovered: 10,699,410 Death: 156,418

Brazil 10,168,174 Brazil Confirmed: 10,168,174 Active: 826,131 Recovered: 9,095,483 Death: 246,560

Russia 4,164,726 Russia Confirmed: 4,164,726 Active: 367,988 Recovered: 3,713,445 Death: 83,293

UK 4,115,509 UK Confirmed: 4,115,509 Active: 1,500,711 Recovered: 2,494,218 Death: 120,580

Italy 2,809,246 Italy Confirmed: 2,809,246 Active: 388,895 Recovered: 2,324,633 Death: 95,718

Turkey 2,638,422 Turkey Confirmed: 2,638,422 Active: 86,602 Recovered: 2,523,760 Death: 28,060

Germany 2,394,515 Germany Confirmed: 2,394,515 Active: 128,072 Recovered: 2,198,000 Death: 68,443

Pakistan 572,334 Pakistan Confirmed: 572,334 Active: 24,226 Recovered: 535,491 Death: 12,617

China 89,842 China Confirmed: 89,842 Active: 401 Recovered: 84,805 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 22/2: Supreme Court of India has allowed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad. Karthi Chidambaram is the son of Congress leader P Chidambaram. He is under investigation for the INX Media money laundering case.

The Honourable court has allowed him to travel but on one condition. He has to deposit Rs 2 Crore with the court before travelling.