Supreme Court Allows Karthi Chidambaram To Travel Abroad, But…

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Supreme Court of India
New Delhi, 22/2: Supreme Court of India has allowed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad. Karthi Chidambaram is the son of Congress leader P Chidambaram. He is under investigation for the INX Media money laundering case.

The Honourable court has allowed him to travel but on one condition. He has to deposit Rs 2 Crore with the court before travelling.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
