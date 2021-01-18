Mamata Banerjee will Contest Elections from Nandigram

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Nandigram, 18/1: The Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that she will contest the elections from Nandigram. The election is due in May in this year. Nandigram was represented by rebel Suvendu Adhikari, who changed his party last month.

“I will contest from Nandigram. Nandigram is my lucky place,” Mamata Banerjee said, addressing a public meeting in the town. Banerjee also said that she will contest the election from two constituencies, including Bhabanipur in Kolkata.

In 2011, Mamata Banerjee’s campaign for farmers in Nandigram helped her winning the election, defeating the ruling left in landslide victory.

The 2021 elections will see Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari facing each other in an intense election battle.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
