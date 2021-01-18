Mamata Banerjee will Contest Elections from Nandigram

COVID-19 Updates World 95,536,855 World Confirmed: 95,536,855 Active: 25,244,709 Recovered: 68,251,187 Death: 2,040,959

USA 24,482,050 USA Confirmed: 24,482,050 Active: 9,646,497 Recovered: 14,428,351 Death: 407,202

India 10,572,672 India Confirmed: 10,572,672 Active: 208,874 Recovered: 10,211,342 Death: 152,456

Brazil 8,488,099 Brazil Confirmed: 8,488,099 Active: 866,577 Recovered: 7,411,654 Death: 209,868

Russia 3,591,066 Russia Confirmed: 3,591,066 Active: 546,265 Recovered: 2,978,764 Death: 66,037

UK 3,395,959 UK Confirmed: 3,395,959 Active: 1,771,962 Recovered: 1,534,736 Death: 89,261

Turkey 2,387,101 Turkey Confirmed: 2,387,101 Active: 100,240 Recovered: 2,262,864 Death: 23,997

Italy 2,381,277 Italy Confirmed: 2,381,277 Active: 553,374 Recovered: 1,745,726 Death: 82,177

Germany 2,050,099 Germany Confirmed: 2,050,099 Active: 310,959 Recovered: 1,691,700 Death: 47,440

Pakistan 521,211 Pakistan Confirmed: 521,211 Active: 34,986 Recovered: 475,228 Death: 10,997

China 88,336 China Confirmed: 88,336 Active: 1,301 Recovered: 82,400 Death: 4,635

Nandigram, 18/1: The Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that she will contest the elections from Nandigram. The election is due in May in this year. Nandigram was represented by rebel Suvendu Adhikari, who changed his party last month.

“I will contest from Nandigram. Nandigram is my lucky place,” Mamata Banerjee said, addressing a public meeting in the town. Banerjee also said that she will contest the election from two constituencies, including Bhabanipur in Kolkata.

In 2011, Mamata Banerjee’s campaign for farmers in Nandigram helped her winning the election, defeating the ruling left in landslide victory.

The 2021 elections will see Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari facing each other in an intense election battle.