Mamata meets PM Modi at Raj Bhawan

West Bengal,11/1: PM Narendra Modi meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banarjee at Raj Bhawan on the occasion of his two-day visit to Kolkata. Mamata said to the media that she told the PM that Bengal is against NRC, NPR, and CAA.

Mamata said ” We are against CAA and NRC and NPR. It should be ensured that no one leaves the country. There should not be atrocities on anyone. The government should re-consider NRC and CAA. PM Modi said that I am here for other engagement we can discuss the issue in Delhi.”

She also added that” “I have told PM that people in Bengal are not accepting NRC and CAA. He has said I am here for certain programs so, he asked me to come to Delhi for a meeting. This was a courtesy call since he has come to West Bengal,