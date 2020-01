New Delhi,11/1: The naval version of the LCA Tejas prototype becomes the first homemade jet to land on the deck of an aircraft carrier. The prototype successfully landed on the deck of India’s only operational aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. This feat is achieved by a handful of countries in the US, Russia, the UK, France and, more recently, China. Tejas is being evaluated by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).