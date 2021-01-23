ଭାଷଣ ଦେବାକୁ ମନା କଲେ ମମତା

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
କୋଲକାତା,୨୩ ।୧: ପରାକ୍ରମ ଦିବସ ସମାରୋହରେ ଉଦବୋଧନ ଦେବାକୁ ମନା କରିଛନ୍ତି ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମମତା ବାନାର୍ଜୀ । ଭିକ୍ଟୋରିଆ ମେମୋରିଆଲ ଭାଷଣ ଦେବାକୁ ମନା କରିଛନ୍ତି ମମତା । ଉପସ୍ଥିତ କିଛି ଲୋକ ନାରାବାଜି କରିବାକୁ ମମତା ଭାଷଣ ବର୍ଜନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସରକାରୀ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମର କିଛି ମର୍ଯ୍ୟାଦା ରହିବା ଦରକାର ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି । ନାରାବାଜିକୁ ପ୍ରତିବାଦ କରି ଭାଷଣ ଦେବାକୁ ମମନା ନାହିଁ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

ତେବେ ମମତା ମଞ୍ଚ ଉପରକୁ ଯିବାମାତ୍ରେ ହିଁ ଶୁଭିଲା ଜୟ ଶ୍ରୀରାମ ନାରାବାଜି । ଏହା କୌଣସି ପାର୍ଟିର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ ନୁହେଁ ବୋଲି ମମତା କହିବା ସହ ଭାଷଣ ବର୍ଜନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
