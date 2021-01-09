Man Dies During Sex in Nagpur!!

-
World
89,452,134
WorldConfirmed: 89,452,134Active: 23,424,018Recovered: 64,104,066Death: 1,924,050
-
USA
22,461,696
USAConfirmed: 22,461,696Active: 8,823,543Recovered: 13,259,949Death: 378,204
-
India
10,432,526
IndiaConfirmed: 10,432,526Active: 225,040Recovered: 10,056,651Death: 150,835
-
Brazil
8,015,920
BrazilConfirmed: 8,015,920Active: 699,904Recovered: 7,114,474Death: 201,542
-
Russia
3,379,103
RussiaConfirmed: 3,379,103Active: 562,913Recovered: 2,754,809Death: 61,381
-
UK
2,957,472
UKConfirmed: 2,957,472Active: 1,512,818Recovered: 1,364,821Death: 79,833
-
Turkey
2,307,581
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,307,581Active: 102,986Recovered: 2,182,145Death: 22,450
-
Italy
2,237,890
ItalyConfirmed: 2,237,890Active: 570,389Recovered: 1,589,590Death: 77,911
-
Germany
1,895,139
GermanyConfirmed: 1,895,139Active: 342,938Recovered: 1,511,800Death: 40,401
-
Pakistan
499,517
PakistanConfirmed: 499,517Active: 33,474Recovered: 455,445Death: 10,598
-
China
87,364
ChinaConfirmed: 87,364Active: 535Recovered: 82,195Death: 4,634
Nagpur, 9/1: A 30-year-old man from Nagpur has died on Friday morning due to suffocation after a rope tied around his neck became a noose during sex with a woman. A case of accidental death has been registered at Khaparkheda police station.
The incident took place at a lodge in Khaparkheda, Nagpur. According to the police, the woman tied his hands and legs to a chair and put another rope around his neck, which later proved to be deadly.
“The man had been in a relationship with the woman, who is married and has a child, since the last five years. Both of them came to the lodge on Thursday night to spend time together. The woman tied his hands and legs to a chair with a nylon rope during sex. She allegedly used another rope around his neck to heighten sexual arousal,” a police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
“When the woman returned, she found her partner lying motionless,” the officer told PTI.
The woman was detained for questioning and further investigation is going on.