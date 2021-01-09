Man Dies During Sex in Nagpur!!

COVID-19 Updates World 89,452,134 World Confirmed: 89,452,134 Active: 23,424,018 Recovered: 64,104,066 Death: 1,924,050

USA 22,461,696 USA Confirmed: 22,461,696 Active: 8,823,543 Recovered: 13,259,949 Death: 378,204

India 10,432,526 India Confirmed: 10,432,526 Active: 225,040 Recovered: 10,056,651 Death: 150,835

Brazil 8,015,920 Brazil Confirmed: 8,015,920 Active: 699,904 Recovered: 7,114,474 Death: 201,542

Russia 3,379,103 Russia Confirmed: 3,379,103 Active: 562,913 Recovered: 2,754,809 Death: 61,381

UK 2,957,472 UK Confirmed: 2,957,472 Active: 1,512,818 Recovered: 1,364,821 Death: 79,833

Turkey 2,307,581 Turkey Confirmed: 2,307,581 Active: 102,986 Recovered: 2,182,145 Death: 22,450

Italy 2,237,890 Italy Confirmed: 2,237,890 Active: 570,389 Recovered: 1,589,590 Death: 77,911

Germany 1,895,139 Germany Confirmed: 1,895,139 Active: 342,938 Recovered: 1,511,800 Death: 40,401

Pakistan 499,517 Pakistan Confirmed: 499,517 Active: 33,474 Recovered: 455,445 Death: 10,598

China 87,364 China Confirmed: 87,364 Active: 535 Recovered: 82,195 Death: 4,634

Nagpur, 9/1: A 30-year-old man from Nagpur has died on Friday morning due to suffocation after a rope tied around his neck became a noose during sex with a woman. A case of accidental death has been registered at Khaparkheda police station.

The incident took place at a lodge in Khaparkheda, Nagpur. According to the police, the woman tied his hands and legs to a chair and put another rope around his neck, which later proved to be deadly.

“The man had been in a relationship with the woman, who is married and has a child, since the last five years. Both of them came to the lodge on Thursday night to spend time together. The woman tied his hands and legs to a chair with a nylon rope during sex. She allegedly used another rope around his neck to heighten sexual arousal,” a police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“When the woman returned, she found her partner lying motionless,” the officer told PTI.

The woman was detained for questioning and further investigation is going on.