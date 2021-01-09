Man Dies During Sex in Nagpur!!

FeaturedCrime
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 89,452,134
    World
    Confirmed: 89,452,134
    Active: 23,424,018
    Recovered: 64,104,066
    Death: 1,924,050
  • USA 22,461,696
    USA
    Confirmed: 22,461,696
    Active: 8,823,543
    Recovered: 13,259,949
    Death: 378,204
  • India 10,432,526
    India
    Confirmed: 10,432,526
    Active: 225,040
    Recovered: 10,056,651
    Death: 150,835
  • Brazil 8,015,920
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,015,920
    Active: 699,904
    Recovered: 7,114,474
    Death: 201,542
  • Russia 3,379,103
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,379,103
    Active: 562,913
    Recovered: 2,754,809
    Death: 61,381
  • UK 2,957,472
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,957,472
    Active: 1,512,818
    Recovered: 1,364,821
    Death: 79,833
  • Turkey 2,307,581
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,307,581
    Active: 102,986
    Recovered: 2,182,145
    Death: 22,450
  • Italy 2,237,890
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,237,890
    Active: 570,389
    Recovered: 1,589,590
    Death: 77,911
  • Germany 1,895,139
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,895,139
    Active: 342,938
    Recovered: 1,511,800
    Death: 40,401
  • Pakistan 499,517
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 499,517
    Active: 33,474
    Recovered: 455,445
    Death: 10,598
  • China 87,364
    China
    Confirmed: 87,364
    Active: 535
    Recovered: 82,195
    Death: 4,634

Nagpur, 9/1: A 30-year-old man from Nagpur has died on Friday morning due to suffocation after a rope tied around his neck became a noose during sex with a woman. A case of accidental death has been registered at Khaparkheda police station.

The incident took place at a lodge in Khaparkheda, Nagpur. According to the police, the woman tied his hands and legs to a chair and put another rope around his neck, which later proved to be deadly.

“The man had been in a relationship with the woman, who is married and has a child, since the last five years. Both of them came to the lodge on Thursday night to spend time together. The woman tied his hands and legs to a chair with a nylon rope during sex. She allegedly used another rope around his neck to heighten sexual arousal,” a police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“When the woman returned, she found her partner lying motionless,” the officer told PTI.

The woman was detained for questioning and further investigation is going on.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.