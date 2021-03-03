Man Dies immediately After Second Vaccine Dose!

-
Mumbai, 3/3: A 45-year-old Maharastra man passed away after taking the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
The man was identified as Sukhdev Kirdat from Bhiwandi. He worked as a driver with an eye specialist. He fainted in an observation room about 15 minutes after taking the second dose. He was rushed to the Indira Gandhi memorial hospital nearby, where he was declared dead.
According to the Doctors, the cause of death is unknown and nothing could be said before the postmortem report.
“He took his first dose a month back and there was no problem. There was a full check-up before this dose. We found out that he had blood pressure for many years. There were symptoms like swelling of feet. But here his BP was normal and oxygen was also normal,” said KR Kharat, a doctor at the hospital.
“It is difficult to say what caused the death. There will be a post-mortem to establish that,” Dr Kharat added.