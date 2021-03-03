Man Dies immediately After Second Vaccine Dose!

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 115,302,074
    World
    Confirmed: 115,302,074
    Active: 21,614,047
    Recovered: 91,127,380
    Death: 2,560,647
  • USA 29,370,705
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,370,705
    Active: 8,936,169
    Recovered: 19,905,322
    Death: 529,214
  • India 11,139,516
    India
    Confirmed: 11,139,516
    Active: 170,087
    Recovered: 10,812,044
    Death: 157,385
  • Brazil 10,647,845
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,647,845
    Active: 863,110
    Recovered: 9,527,173
    Death: 257,562
  • Russia 4,268,215
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,268,215
    Active: 343,279
    Recovered: 3,838,040
    Death: 86,896
  • UK 4,188,400
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,188,400
    Active: 1,059,384
    Recovered: 3,005,720
    Death: 123,296
  • Italy 2,955,434
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,955,434
    Active: 430,996
    Recovered: 2,426,150
    Death: 98,288
  • Turkey 2,723,316
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,723,316
    Active: 108,537
    Recovered: 2,586,073
    Death: 28,706
  • Germany 2,462,061
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,462,061
    Active: 116,336
    Recovered: 2,274,400
    Death: 71,325
  • Pakistan 583,916
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 583,916
    Active: 16,678
    Recovered: 554,225
    Death: 13,013
  • China 89,933
    China
    Confirmed: 89,933
    Active: 186
    Recovered: 85,111
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 3/3: A 45-year-old Maharastra man passed away after taking the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The man was identified as Sukhdev Kirdat from Bhiwandi. He worked as a driver with an eye specialist. He fainted in an observation room about 15 minutes after taking the second dose. He was rushed to the Indira Gandhi memorial hospital nearby, where he was declared dead.

According to the Doctors, the cause of death is unknown and nothing could be said before the postmortem report.

“He took his first dose a month back and there was no problem. There was a full check-up before this dose. We found out that he had blood pressure for many years. There were symptoms like swelling of feet. But here his BP was normal and oxygen was also normal,” said KR Kharat, a doctor at the hospital.

“It is difficult to say what caused the death. There will be a post-mortem to establish that,” Dr Kharat added.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.