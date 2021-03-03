Man Dies immediately After Second Vaccine Dose!

COVID-19 Updates World 115,302,074 World Confirmed: 115,302,074 Active: 21,614,047 Recovered: 91,127,380 Death: 2,560,647

USA 29,370,705 USA Confirmed: 29,370,705 Active: 8,936,169 Recovered: 19,905,322 Death: 529,214

India 11,139,516 India Confirmed: 11,139,516 Active: 170,087 Recovered: 10,812,044 Death: 157,385

Brazil 10,647,845 Brazil Confirmed: 10,647,845 Active: 863,110 Recovered: 9,527,173 Death: 257,562

Russia 4,268,215 Russia Confirmed: 4,268,215 Active: 343,279 Recovered: 3,838,040 Death: 86,896

UK 4,188,400 UK Confirmed: 4,188,400 Active: 1,059,384 Recovered: 3,005,720 Death: 123,296

Italy 2,955,434 Italy Confirmed: 2,955,434 Active: 430,996 Recovered: 2,426,150 Death: 98,288

Turkey 2,723,316 Turkey Confirmed: 2,723,316 Active: 108,537 Recovered: 2,586,073 Death: 28,706

Germany 2,462,061 Germany Confirmed: 2,462,061 Active: 116,336 Recovered: 2,274,400 Death: 71,325

Pakistan 583,916 Pakistan Confirmed: 583,916 Active: 16,678 Recovered: 554,225 Death: 13,013

China 89,933 China Confirmed: 89,933 Active: 186 Recovered: 85,111 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 3/3: A 45-year-old Maharastra man passed away after taking the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The man was identified as Sukhdev Kirdat from Bhiwandi. He worked as a driver with an eye specialist. He fainted in an observation room about 15 minutes after taking the second dose. He was rushed to the Indira Gandhi memorial hospital nearby, where he was declared dead.

According to the Doctors, the cause of death is unknown and nothing could be said before the postmortem report.

“He took his first dose a month back and there was no problem. There was a full check-up before this dose. We found out that he had blood pressure for many years. There were symptoms like swelling of feet. But here his BP was normal and oxygen was also normal,” said KR Kharat, a doctor at the hospital.

“It is difficult to say what caused the death. There will be a post-mortem to establish that,” Dr Kharat added.