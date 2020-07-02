ମନୋଜ ବାଜପେୟୀଙ୍କ ବଡ ଖୁଲାସା, କହିଲେ-‘ଆତ୍ମହତ୍ୟା କରିବାକୁ ଯାଉଥିଲି, କିନ୍ତୁ ସାଙ୍ଗମାନେ ବଞ୍ଚାଇଦେଲେ’

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ବଲିଉଡ ଅଭିନେତା ସୁଶାନ୍ତ ସିଂ ରାଜପୁତଙ୍କ ଆତ୍ମହତ୍ୟା ପରେ ବଲିଉଡ ଓ ଟିଭି ଇଣ୍ଡଷ୍ଟ୍ରିର ଅନେକ ସେଲିବ୍ରିଟ ନିଜ ନିଜର ସମସ୍ୟାକୁ ଖୋଲାଖୋଲି ଭାବେ କହିବା ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ନିକଟରେ ଜାତୀୟ ପୁରସ୍କାର ବିଜେତା ଅଭିନେତା ମନୋଜ ବାଜପେୟୀ ଏକ ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟଜନକ ଘଟଣାର ଖୁଲାସା କରିଛନ୍ତି । କିପରି ସେ ଷ୍ଟ୍ରଗଲର ଆରମ୍ଭରୁ ହିଁ ସେ ନିଜ ଭିତରେ ହାରିଯାଇଥିଲେ ଓ ନିଜକୁ ଶେଷ କରିବାର ଭାବନା ମନକୁ ଆଣିଥିଲେ, କିନ୍ତୁ ସାଙ୍ଗମାନେ ତାଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ରକ୍ଷା କରିଥିଲେ ବୋଲି ମନୋଜ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

ତେବେ ସୁଶାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ପରେ ମନୋଜ ବାଜପେୟୀ ଖୋଲାଖୋଲି ଭାବେ ନିଜ ସଂଗ୍ରାମ ଦିନର କାହାଣୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ମୁଁ ଆତ୍ମହତ୍ୟାର ବହୁତ ନିକଟତର ଥିଲି । ମୋତେ ବଡା ପାୱ ବି ବହୁତ ମହଙ୍ଗା ଲାଗୁଥିଲା । ଘର ଭଡା ବି ଦେବାକୁ ଅସମର୍ଥ ଥିଲି । ଥିଏଟରରୁ ନିଜର କ୍ୟାରିୟର ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଥିବା ସହ ନ୍ୟାସନାଲ ସ୍କୁଲ ଅଫ୍ ଡ୍ରାମା ପାଇଁ ଅନେକ ଥର ଆବେଦନ କରିଥିଲି କିନ୍ତୁ କିଛି ବି ଲାଭ ହୋଇନଥିଲା ।’

“I’m a farmer’s son; I grew up in a village in Bihar with 5 siblings–we went to a hut school. We led a simple life, but whenever we went to the city, we’d go to the theatre. I was a Bachchan fan & wanted to be like him. At 9, I knew acting was my destiny. But I couldn’t afford to dream & continued my studies. Still, my mind refused to focus on anything else, so at 17, I left for DU. There, I did theatre but my family had no idea. Finally, I wrote a letter to dad–he wasn’t angry & even sent me Rs.200 to cover my fees! People back home called me ‘good for nothing’ but I turned a blind eye. I was an outsider, trying to fit in. So, I taught myself English & Hindi–Bhojpuri was a big part of how I spoke. I then applied to NSD, but was rejected thrice. I was close to committing suicide, so my friends would sleep next to me & not leave me alone. They kept me going until I was accepted. That year, I was at a chai shop when Tigmanshu came looking for me on his khatara scooter–Shekhar Kapur wanted to cast me in Bandit Queen! So I felt I was ready & moved to Mumbai. Initially, it was tough–I rented a chawl with 5 friends & looked for work, but got no roles. Once, an AD tore my photo & I’ve lost 3 projects in a day. I was even told to ‘get out’ after my 1st shot. I didn’t fit the ideal ‘hero’ face–so they thought I’d never make it to the big screen. All the while, I struggled to make rent & at times even a vada pav was costly. But the hunger in my stomach couldn’t dissuade my hunger to succeed. After 4 years of struggle, I got a role in Mahesh Bhatt’s TV series. I got Rs.1500 per episode–my first steady income. My work was noticed & I was offered my first Bollywood film & soon, I got my big break with ‘Satya’. That’s when the awards rolled in. I bought my first house & knew…I was here to stay. 67 films later, here I am. That’s the thing about dreams–when it comes to turning them into reality, the hardships don’t matter. What matters is the belief of that 9-year-old Bihari boy & nothing else.” — HOB with @sonylivindia brings to you the story of Manoj Bajpayee, whose life has come full circle. To watch his award winning performance in Bhonsle, click on the link in bio!

ଏକ ଇଣ୍ଟରଭ୍ୟୁରେ ମନୋଜ ଏକ ଥିଏଥର କରିଥିଲେ ବୋଲି କହିଥିଲେ, ଯାହା ବିଷୟରେ ପରିବାର ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ କୌଣସି ଆଇଡିଆ ନଥିଲା । ଶେଷରେ ମନୋଜ ନିଜ ପିତାଙ୍କୁ ଏକ ଚିଠି ଲେଖିଥିଲେ । ଏଥିରେ ରାଗିଯାଇ ତାଙ୍କ ପିତା ମାସକୁ ପଠାଉଥିବା ୨୦୦ ଟଙ୍କା ବି ବନ୍ଦ କରିଦେଲେ । ପରିବାର ଲୋକେ ଭାବୁଥିଲେ ଯେ ମନୋଜ ନିଜ ଜୀବନରେ କିଛି ବି କରିପାରିବେ ନାହିଁ । ସେ ଅଭିନୟରେ କ୍ୟାରିୟର ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିବାକୁ ଚାହୁଁଥିଲେ, କିନ୍ତୁ ଆଉଟସାଇଡର ବୋଲି ତାଙ୍କୁ ବାରମ୍ବାର ବିଫଳ ହେବାକୁ ପଡୁଥିଲା ।

ଏହା ସହ ମୋନଜ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ‘ ମୁଁ ହିନ୍ଦୀ-ଇଂରାଜୀ ଶିଖିବା ଆରମ୍ଭ କଲି ଓ ଭୋଜପୁରୀ ମୋ ଭାଷା ଥିଲା । ଏହା ପରେ ମୁଁ ଏନଏସଡି ପାଇଁ ୩ ଥର ଚେଷ୍ଟା କରିଲି, ମାତ୍ର ସବୁଥର ବିଫଳ । ମୁଁ ଆତ୍ମହତ୍ୟା କଥା ଭାବୁଥିଲି, ସେବେ ମୋର ସାଙ୍ଗମାନେ ମୋତେ ରକ୍ଷା କଲେ । ସେମାନେ ସବୁବେଳେ ମୋ ସହ ରହିବାକୁ ଲାଗିଲେ ଓ ଜଗୁଥିଲେ କି ମୁଁ ଭଲରେ ଅଛି କି ନାହିଁ । ମୋର ପ୍ରଥମ ସର୍ଟରେ ମୋତେ ବାହାରି ଯାଅ ବୋଲି କୁହାଯାଇଥିଲା, ସେତେବେଳେ ମୋ ପାଖରେ ଘର ଭଡା ଓ ଖାଇବାକୁ ବି ଟଙ୍କା ନଥିଲା ।’

ପରେ ମୋନଜଙ୍କୁ ମହେଶ ଭଟ୍ଟଙ୍କ ଟିଭି ସିରିଜରେ କାମ ମିଳିଲା । ଗୋଟିଏ ଏପିସୋଡ ବାବଦକୁ ମନୋଜ ୧୫୦୦ ଟଙ୍କା କମାଇଥିଲେ । ଏହା ପରେ କାମ ଯୋଗୁଁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ବଲିଉଡରେ ବି କାମ କରିବାକୁ ସୁଯୋଗ ମିଳିଳା ବୋଲି ମନୋଜ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

