Maoists Release the Kidnapped Soldier!

Raipur, 8/4: The Maoists on Thursday have released the soldier that they had kidnapped during the clash with the security forces in Chattisgarh. The soldier, Rakeshwar Singh Manhaswas released after more than 100 hours of captivity. Yesterday, the Maoists released a picture of the soldier in captivity. On Saturday, a clash between Maoists and the Security forces broke out killing 22 soldiers.