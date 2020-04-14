Mass testing is the key to fight Corona , We are not in the game: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi,14/3: Veteran Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his concern over India’s preparation to fight against the deadly Coronavirus. He took social media handle Twitter to express his displeasure.

He said,”India delayed the purchase of testing kits & is now critically short of them.

With just 149 tests per million Indians, we are now in the company of Laos (157), Niger (182) & Honduras (162).

Mass testing is the key to fighting the virus. At present we are nowhere in the game.