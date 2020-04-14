Mass testing is the key to fight Corona , We are not in the game: Rahul Gandhi

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 1

New Delhi,14/3: Veteran Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his concern over India’s preparation to fight against the deadly Coronavirus. He took social media handle Twitter to express his displeasure.

He said,”India delayed the purchase of testing kits & is now critically short of them.
With just 149 tests per million Indians, we are now in the company of Laos (157), Niger (182) & Honduras (162).
Mass testing is the key to fighting the virus. At present we are nowhere in the game.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.