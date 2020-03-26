MCA to donate 50 lakh rupees to fight Coranavirus

Mumbai,26/3: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will donate Rs 5 million to the Maharashtra government to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus outbreak. MCA secretary Sanjay Naik informed. The MCA Apex Council met on Thursday. The chairman and secretary of the association were empowered at the meeting to donate money, Naik said. The money will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

“We are ready to build the Wankhede Stadium for quarantine if the government needs it,” the MCA said. It is worth mentioning that Maharashtra is one of the most affected states in the country.

