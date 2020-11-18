MCC postpones NEET 2020 Round 2 counselling.

New Delhi, 18/11: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) has postponed the round 2 counselling for NEET-UG 2020 to November 20, 2020. Earlier, the registration for the counselling was supposed to begin today, but now, it will begin on November 20, 2020. The registration process has been postponed due to the addition of the wards of insured persons (IP) quota in round 2 seat matrix. The MCC has also reopened the surrender facility for the round 1 NEET UG counselling and it will be available till 5 pm on November 19, 2020. A notification regarding this is available on the MCC official website, mcc.nic.in.

“It is for the information to all candidates and Institutes participating in UG Counselling 2020 that the Round-2 of counselling which was scheduled to begin today i.e 18 November 2020 has been postponed by 02 days and will now begin on 20 November 2020 due to seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP Quota) being added in the seat matrix of Round-2 and resultant revision of seat matrix,” MCC said in a statement.

“The revised schedule of Round-2 can be seen on the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in). Further, it is informed that the Seat Surrender facility for the surrender of Round-1 seats has been reopened and the facility will be available till 05:00 PM of 19 November 2020,” MCC added.