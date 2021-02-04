Medicinal Properties of Ashwagandha

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Ashwagandha is a popular herb that has been used in Ayurveda for a long time. The medicinal properties present in it make it beneficial for everyone’s health. Ashwagandha works as an adaptogen, which means that it can help your body manage stress better. Not only this, Ashwagandha is beneficial for your body and mind in many other ways.

Ashwagandha Leaves and its root are commonly used. The leaves can be used in tea, while the root can be dried and taken as a powder or as a supplement. It is an excellent treatment for joint pain in arthritis.

Ashwagandha is known to lower blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Ashwagandha is a highly beneficial herb for patients with diabetes. Ashwagandha has been found in many studies to reduce the level of sugar in the blood.

Several studies have found that ashwagandha intake effectively reduces cortisol levels in the body. Cortisol is a stress hormone.

Ashwagandha is responsible for increasing the immunity of our body.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
