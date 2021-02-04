Why should we meditate?

COVID-19 Updates
-
World
105,015,735
WorldConfirmed: 105,015,735Active: 25,836,584Recovered: 76,898,055Death: 2,281,096
-
USA
27,155,394
USAConfirmed: 27,155,394Active: 9,784,823Recovered: 16,908,549Death: 462,022
-
India
10,791,123
IndiaConfirmed: 10,791,123Active: 155,926Recovered: 10,480,455Death: 154,742
-
Brazil
9,339,921
BrazilConfirmed: 9,339,921Active: 875,465Recovered: 8,236,864Death: 227,592
-
Russia
3,917,918
RussiaConfirmed: 3,917,918Active: 452,800Recovered: 3,389,913Death: 75,205
-
UK
3,871,825
UKConfirmed: 3,871,825Active: 1,957,577Recovered: 1,804,913Death: 109,335
-
Italy
2,583,790
ItalyConfirmed: 2,583,790Active: 434,722Recovered: 2,059,248Death: 89,820
-
Turkey
2,501,079
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,501,079Active: 87,341Recovered: 2,387,384Death: 26,354
-
Germany
2,254,604
GermanyConfirmed: 2,254,604Active: 203,277Recovered: 1,991,000Death: 60,327
-
Pakistan
550,540
PakistanConfirmed: 550,540Active: 32,889Recovered: 505,818Death: 11,833
-
China
89,649
ChinaConfirmed: 89,649Active: 1,411Recovered: 83,602Death: 4,636
Gaining a new perspective on stressful situations.
Building skills to manage your stress.
Increasing self-awareness.
Focusing on the present.
Reducing negative emotions.
Increasing imagination and creativity.
Increasing patience and tolerance.