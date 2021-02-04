Why should we meditate?

FeaturedTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 105,015,735
    World
    Confirmed: 105,015,735
    Active: 25,836,584
    Recovered: 76,898,055
    Death: 2,281,096
  • USA 27,155,394
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,155,394
    Active: 9,784,823
    Recovered: 16,908,549
    Death: 462,022
  • India 10,791,123
    India
    Confirmed: 10,791,123
    Active: 155,926
    Recovered: 10,480,455
    Death: 154,742
  • Brazil 9,339,921
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,339,921
    Active: 875,465
    Recovered: 8,236,864
    Death: 227,592
  • Russia 3,917,918
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,917,918
    Active: 452,800
    Recovered: 3,389,913
    Death: 75,205
  • UK 3,871,825
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,871,825
    Active: 1,957,577
    Recovered: 1,804,913
    Death: 109,335
  • Italy 2,583,790
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,583,790
    Active: 434,722
    Recovered: 2,059,248
    Death: 89,820
  • Turkey 2,501,079
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,501,079
    Active: 87,341
    Recovered: 2,387,384
    Death: 26,354
  • Germany 2,254,604
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,254,604
    Active: 203,277
    Recovered: 1,991,000
    Death: 60,327
  • Pakistan 550,540
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 550,540
    Active: 32,889
    Recovered: 505,818
    Death: 11,833
  • China 89,649
    China
    Confirmed: 89,649
    Active: 1,411
    Recovered: 83,602
    Death: 4,636

Gaining a new perspective on stressful situations.

Building skills to manage your stress.

Increasing self-awareness.

Focusing on the present.

Reducing negative emotions.

Increasing imagination and creativity.

Increasing patience and tolerance.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.