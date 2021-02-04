PM Modi may speak on budget on 8th February in Rajya Sabha

COVID-19 Updates World 105,122,562 World Confirmed: 105,122,562 Active: 25,848,962 Recovered: 76,989,717 Death: 2,283,883

New Delhi, 4/2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi may speak in the Rajya Sabha on 8 February. As per the latest development, discussion on the President’s address has started in the Rajya Sabha on 4 February. According to the news agency ANI, PM Modi can give a vote of thanks on the President’s address. It is also believed that in his address, PM Modi can also give his opinion on farmers’ protest and budget 2021.