PM Modi may speak on budget on 8th February in Rajya Sabha

WorldConfirmed: 105,122,562Active: 25,848,962Recovered: 76,989,717Death: 2,283,883
USAConfirmed: 27,162,000Active: 9,789,693Recovered: 16,910,071Death: 462,236
IndiaConfirmed: 10,802,458Active: 153,517Recovered: 10,494,106Death: 154,835
BrazilConfirmed: 9,354,609Active: 889,862Recovered: 8,236,864Death: 227,883
RussiaConfirmed: 3,917,918Active: 452,800Recovered: 3,389,913Death: 75,205
UKConfirmed: 3,892,459Active: 1,953,699Recovered: 1,828,510Death: 110,250
ItalyConfirmed: 2,597,446Active: 430,277Recovered: 2,076,928Death: 90,241
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,508,988Active: 86,322Recovered: 2,396,199Death: 26,467
GermanyConfirmed: 2,257,854Active: 206,419Recovered: 1,991,000Death: 60,435
PakistanConfirmed: 550,540Active: 32,889Recovered: 505,818Death: 11,833
ChinaConfirmed: 89,649Active: 1,411Recovered: 83,602Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 4/2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi may speak in the Rajya Sabha on 8 February. As per the latest development, discussion on the President’s address has started in the Rajya Sabha on 4 February. According to the news agency ANI, PM Modi can give a vote of thanks on the President’s address. It is also believed that in his address, PM Modi can also give his opinion on farmers’ protest and budget 2021.