PM Modi may speak on budget on 8th February in Rajya Sabha

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 4/2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi may speak in the Rajya Sabha on 8 February. As per the latest development,  discussion on the President’s address has started in the Rajya Sabha on 4 February. According to the news agency ANI, PM Modi can give a vote of thanks on the President’s address. It is also believed that in his address, PM Modi can also give his opinion on farmers’ protest and budget 2021.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
