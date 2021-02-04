Meet India’s Youngest Female Pilot Ayesha Aziz

-
Kashmir, 4/2: Ayesha Aziz a 25-year-old woman has become India’s youngest female pilot. She had also become the youngest pilot to get a license at the age of 15. She underwent training to fly a MIG-29 jet at Russia’s Sokol airbase. Ayesha hails from Kashmir.
Ayesha graduated in aviation from the Bombay Flying Club (BFC) in 2017 and obtained a commercial license.
Ayesha in an interview with ANI said, “Every other woman in Kashmir is doing her Masters or her doctorate. People of the Valley are doing great.”
“I chose this field because I have loved traveling since a very young age and was very fascinated by flying. One gets to meet so many people. This is why I wanted to be a pilot. It is quite challenging because this is not like a normal 9-5 desk job. There is no fixed pattern and I have to constantly be ready to face new places, different types of weather, and meet new people,” Ayesha told ANI.
“In this profession, one’s mental state should be very strong because you’ll be carrying 200 passengers and it is a great responsibility,” she added.
She gave the credit for her success to her parents. “I am very lucky that I have parents who have supported me in everything. Without them, I would not have been able to get to where I am today. I am constantly looking for growth, on a professional and personal level. My father is my greatest role model,” she said.