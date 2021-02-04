Virat Kohli becomes the most valuable Indian celebrity for fourth consecutive year, Bollywood dominates in top 10
New Delhi, 4/2 :Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli was the most valuable Indian celebrity for the fourth consecutive year in 2020 with a brand value of US $ 237.7 million, and the Hindi film actors Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh were named second and third in the list.
Duff & Phelps, a company that specializes in brand valuation, said in a statement on Thursday that only Kohli is out of the film industry in the list of the top 10 most valuable celebrities for 2020 and only two are women.
The statement said that Kohli’s brand value remained unchanged in 2020, while the top 20 celebrities lost five percent or about one billion US dollars of their total value. Kohli remains the most valuable celebrity for the fourth consecutive year and despite the Covid-19 epidemic, its brand value remains stable at $ 237.7 million.
Akshay Kumar’s brand value increased by 13.8 percent to US $ 11.89 million and he is in second place. Ranveer Singh remains in third place with $ 10.29 million.