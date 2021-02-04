Virat Kohli becomes the most valuable Indian celebrity for fourth consecutive year, Bollywood dominates in top 10

FeaturedTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 104,969,167
    World
    Confirmed: 104,969,167
    Active: 25,822,729
    Recovered: 76,866,068
    Death: 2,280,370
  • USA 27,150,457
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,150,457
    Active: 9,781,749
    Recovered: 16,906,778
    Death: 461,930
  • India 10,791,123
    India
    Confirmed: 10,791,123
    Active: 155,926
    Recovered: 10,480,455
    Death: 154,742
  • Brazil 9,339,921
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,339,921
    Active: 875,465
    Recovered: 8,236,864
    Death: 227,592
  • Russia 3,917,918
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,917,918
    Active: 452,800
    Recovered: 3,389,913
    Death: 75,205
  • UK 3,871,825
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,871,825
    Active: 1,957,577
    Recovered: 1,804,913
    Death: 109,335
  • Italy 2,583,790
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,583,790
    Active: 434,722
    Recovered: 2,059,248
    Death: 89,820
  • Turkey 2,501,079
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,501,079
    Active: 87,341
    Recovered: 2,387,384
    Death: 26,354
  • Germany 2,252,489
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,252,489
    Active: 201,277
    Recovered: 1,991,000
    Death: 60,212
  • Pakistan 550,540
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 550,540
    Active: 32,889
    Recovered: 505,818
    Death: 11,833
  • China 89,649
    China
    Confirmed: 89,649
    Active: 1,411
    Recovered: 83,602
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 4/2 :Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli was the most valuable Indian celebrity for the fourth consecutive year in 2020 with a brand value of US $ 237.7 million, and the Hindi film actors Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh were named second and third in the list.

Duff & Phelps, a company that specializes in brand valuation, said in a statement on Thursday that only Kohli is out of the film industry in the list of the top 10 most valuable celebrities for 2020 and only two are women.
The statement said that Kohli’s brand value remained unchanged in 2020, while the top 20 celebrities lost five percent or about one billion US dollars of their total value. Kohli remains the most valuable celebrity for the fourth consecutive year and despite the Covid-19 epidemic, its brand value remains stable at $ 237.7 million.

Akshay Kumar’s brand value increased by 13.8 percent to US $ 11.89 million and he is in second place. Ranveer Singh remains in third place with $ 10.29 million.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.