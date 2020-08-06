Meet Simi Karan of Odisha who cracks Civil Service at just 22 in her first attempt

Simi Karan, 22years old, originally belonging to the Balesore district of Odisha cracked the most coveted examination of the country the civil service examination. She is Odisha’s youngest aspirant to crack this prestigious examination. She just had four months to prepare for the coveted test which she cleared in the first attempt and secured the all India rank of 31.

She also topped Class XII CBSE examination from Chhattisgarh in 2015 and scored 5th position at all India level. She went on to pursue BTech in electrical engineering from IIT-Mumbai.