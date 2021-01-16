Messaging App Signal faces Global Outage

New Delhi, 16/1: Messaging App Signal, which is touted as the rival of Whatsapp has suffered a global technical blackout on Friday. Recently millions of users downloaded the app after Whatsapp’s new privacy policy rollout. Many complained that they couldn’t send messages through mobile phones and desktops.

The company came out with a Tweet where it informs that ” it was experiencing technical difficulties and they are working hard to restore and as quickly as possible.”

Signal tweeted on Friday saying “We have been adding new servers and extra capacity at a record pace every single day this week nonstop, but today exceeded even our most optimistic projections. Millions upon millions of new users are sending a message that privacy matters. We appreciate your patience.”

The app added “We are making progress towards getting the service back online. Privacy is our top priority, but adding capacity is a close second right now.”

