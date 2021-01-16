ଦେଶରେ ଦିନକରେ ୧୭୫ ମୃତ, ୧୫ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

-
WorldConfirmed: 94,394,796Active: 24,935,389Recovered: 67,439,550Death: 2,019,857
USAConfirmed: 24,102,429Active: 9,471,604Recovered: 14,228,969Death: 401,856
IndiaConfirmed: 10,543,659Active: 211,814Recovered: 10,179,715Death: 152,130
BrazilConfirmed: 8,394,253Active: 824,583Recovered: 7,361,379Death: 208,291
RussiaConfirmed: 3,544,623Active: 542,547Recovered: 2,936,991Death: 65,085
UKConfirmed: 3,316,019Active: 1,725,070Recovered: 1,503,654Death: 87,295
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,373,115Active: 103,404Recovered: 2,246,047Death: 23,664
ItalyConfirmed: 2,352,423Active: 558,068Recovered: 1,713,030Death: 81,325
GermanyConfirmed: 2,023,802Active: 319,365Recovered: 1,657,900Death: 46,537
PakistanConfirmed: 516,770Active: 33,763Recovered: 472,099Death: 10,908
ChinaConfirmed: 88,118Active: 1,113Recovered: 82,370Death: 4,635
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୬ା୧: ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୧୭୫ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୨ ହଜାର ୯୩କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୫ ହଜାର ୧୫୮ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।
ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୨ ହଜାର ୮୪୧କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ୧୧ହଜାର ୩୩ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୭୯ ହଜାର ୭୧୫ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।