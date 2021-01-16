କରୋନାରେ ଜଣେ ମୃତ, ୧୭୮ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୬ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୭୮ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୧୦୩ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୭୫ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୮୯୯କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ମୃତକ ଜଣକ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Covid-19 Report For 15th January, 2021

New Positives Cases:178

In quarantine: 103

Local contacts: 75

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 7

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 5

— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 16, 2021