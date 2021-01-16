କରୋନାରେ ଜଣେ ମୃତ, ୧୭୮ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୬ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୭୮ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୧୦୩ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୭୫ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୮୯୯କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ମୃତକ ଜଣକ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୩ ହଜାର ୧୨୭ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୯ ହଜାର ୮୮ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨ ହଜାର ୮୭ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୩୦ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

