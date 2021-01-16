କରୋନାରେ ଜଣେ ମୃତ, ୧୭୮ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୬ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୭୮ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୧୦୩ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୭୫ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୮୯୯କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ମୃତକ ଜଣକ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
Covid-19 Report For 15th January, 2021
New Positives Cases:178
In quarantine: 103
Local contacts: 75
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 7
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 5
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 16, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୩ ହଜାର ୧୨୭ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୯ ହଜାର ୮୮ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨ ହଜାର ୮୭ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୩୦ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
21. Sonepur: 2
22. Sundargarh: 30
23. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 256
Cumulative tested: 7346098
Positive: 333127
Recovered: 329088
Active cases: 2087
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 16, 2021