Messi’s Barca Contract leaked on the Front Page of a Spanish Newspaper

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 31/12: A Spanish newspaper ‘El Mundo’ has leaked Football star Leonel Messi’s contract with Barcelona Football club on its front page. The newspaper also claimed that this is the biggest deal for any player in the history.

According to the newspaper report, Messi will receive an amount of €555,237,619 (INR 4920 crores, approx.) over the four seasons for Barcelona, if all the conditions in the contract are met by the player. It claimed that Messi has already earned €511,540,545 even though the contract is yet to expire.

The El Mundo report stated that Barcelona agreed to pay Messi €138,000,000 per season, including variables. The contract also included a signing-on bonus of €115,225,000 just for accepting the renewal of the contract and a “loyalty” bonus of €77,929,955.

Speculations were rift last year about Messi leaving Barcelona after his contract expires on June 30 this year. A clause in the deal said that Messi could leave the club whenever he wants, which he tried using last year when he attempted to leave the club, before continuing on till the end of the present contract.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
