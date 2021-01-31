VK Sasikala Released from the Hospital

-
World
103,187,519
WorldConfirmed: 103,187,519Active: 26,111,206Recovered: 74,845,576Death: 2,230,737
-
USA
26,655,740
USAConfirmed: 26,655,740Active: 9,876,409Recovered: 16,328,950Death: 450,381
-
India
10,747,091
IndiaConfirmed: 10,747,091Active: 169,654Recovered: 10,423,125Death: 154,312
-
Brazil
9,176,975
BrazilConfirmed: 9,176,975Active: 954,758Recovered: 7,998,246Death: 223,971
-
Russia
3,850,439
RussiaConfirmed: 3,850,439Active: 477,253Recovered: 3,300,004Death: 73,182
-
UK
3,796,088
UKConfirmed: 3,796,088Active: 2,016,581Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 105,571
-
Italy
2,541,783
ItalyConfirmed: 2,541,783Active: 463,352Recovered: 1,990,152Death: 88,279
-
Turkey
2,470,901
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,470,901Active: 89,627Recovered: 2,355,409Death: 25,865
-
Germany
2,217,234
GermanyConfirmed: 2,217,234Active: 238,022Recovered: 1,921,700Death: 57,512
-
Pakistan
544,813
PakistanConfirmed: 544,813Active: 33,182Recovered: 499,974Death: 11,657
-
China
89,522
ChinaConfirmed: 89,522Active: 1,668Recovered: 83,218Death: 4,636
Bengaluru, 31/1: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has been discharged from Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital. She had tested positive for Coronavirus. Earlier this week she was released from jail after spending four years in captivity in a corruption case.
A huge group of supporters welcomed her after her discharge. They chanted slogans and cheered her.
On January 20, she was rushed to the government’s Bowring And Lady Curzon Medical College & Research Institute in Bengaluru after falling ill and was transferred to Victoria Hospital in the city the following day