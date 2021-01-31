VK Sasikala Released from the Hospital

COVID-19 Updates World 103,187,519 World Confirmed: 103,187,519 Active: 26,111,206 Recovered: 74,845,576 Death: 2,230,737

USA 26,655,740 USA Confirmed: 26,655,740 Active: 9,876,409 Recovered: 16,328,950 Death: 450,381

India 10,747,091 India Confirmed: 10,747,091 Active: 169,654 Recovered: 10,423,125 Death: 154,312

Brazil 9,176,975 Brazil Confirmed: 9,176,975 Active: 954,758 Recovered: 7,998,246 Death: 223,971

Russia 3,850,439 Russia Confirmed: 3,850,439 Active: 477,253 Recovered: 3,300,004 Death: 73,182

UK 3,796,088 UK Confirmed: 3,796,088 Active: 2,016,581 Recovered: 1,673,936 Death: 105,571

Italy 2,541,783 Italy Confirmed: 2,541,783 Active: 463,352 Recovered: 1,990,152 Death: 88,279

Turkey 2,470,901 Turkey Confirmed: 2,470,901 Active: 89,627 Recovered: 2,355,409 Death: 25,865

Germany 2,217,234 Germany Confirmed: 2,217,234 Active: 238,022 Recovered: 1,921,700 Death: 57,512

Pakistan 544,813 Pakistan Confirmed: 544,813 Active: 33,182 Recovered: 499,974 Death: 11,657

China 89,522 China Confirmed: 89,522 Active: 1,668 Recovered: 83,218 Death: 4,636

Bengaluru, 31/1: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has been discharged from Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital. She had tested positive for Coronavirus. Earlier this week she was released from jail after spending four years in captivity in a corruption case.

A huge group of supporters welcomed her after her discharge. They chanted slogans and cheered her.

On January 20, she was rushed to the government’s Bowring And Lady Curzon Medical College & Research Institute in Bengaluru after falling ill and was transferred to Victoria Hospital in the city the following day