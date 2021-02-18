‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan To Join BJP

COVID-19 Updates World 110,520,588 World Confirmed: 110,520,588 Active: 22,659,754 Recovered: 85,417,888 Death: 2,442,946

Kerala, 18/2: In a major development, E Sreedharan who is famously known as the “Metro Man” of our country is likely to join BJP ahead of Kerala Polls.

The 88-year-old is likely to join the party during its Vijay Yatra in Kerala from Sunday and may also contest the Kerala election which is due by May.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran announced in Kozhikode on Thursday that ‘Metro Man’ Elattuvalapil Sreedharan is set to join the party.