Unnao Case : Post-mortem report reveals poisonous substance

World
WorldConfirmed: 110,515,345Active: 22,660,414Recovered: 85,412,082Death: 2,442,849
USA
USAConfirmed: 28,453,526Active: 9,354,485Recovered: 18,596,497Death: 502,544
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,950,201Active: 137,318Recovered: 10,656,845Death: 156,038
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 9,979,276Active: 786,648Recovered: 8,950,450Death: 242,178
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,125,598Active: 382,360Recovered: 3,661,312Death: 81,926
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,071,185Active: 1,669,549Recovered: 2,282,703Death: 118,933
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,751,657Active: 388,864Recovered: 2,268,253Death: 94,540
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,609,359Active: 84,788Recovered: 2,496,833Death: 27,738
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,362,364Active: 129,390Recovered: 2,165,900Death: 67,074
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 567,261Active: 24,176Recovered: 530,597Death: 12,488
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,806Active: 520Recovered: 84,650Death: 4,636
Unnao, 18/2: Initial post-mortem report has come in the case of death in suspicious circumstances of 2 out of 3 teenagers who took fodder for animals in Baburaha forest of Asoha police station area of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. According to the information, a poisonous substance has been confirmed in the post-mortem. It is difficult to say right now what kind of poisonous substance. Based on the post-mortam report, the police is engaged in obtaining detailed information about the poison in the Unnao case.
A panel of doctors doing postmortem will send samples of poisonous substances from the body to the lab for examination. According to doctors, it is difficult to say what kind of poisonous substance is it? But, the death of girls is due to this poisonous substance. The police captain has called the FSL team, which will re-visit the scene and carry forward the investigation.
Injured girl in critical condition
Public Relations Officer of Regency Hospital, Kanpur, Paramjit Arora has told that the condition of the victim who came from Unnao is still critical. He is placed on a ventilator. A panel of 6 doctors along with Dr. Rashmi Kapoor is treating the victim. The team of PIC and NIS is constantly monitoring. The condition of the victim is still critical. He said that no bruises have been found on his body. So far there seems to be a case of suspected poisoning.