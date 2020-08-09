MHA clarifies about the Corona negative report of Amit Shah

The Home Ministry has dismissed the news of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Corona Test report negative. The news agency quoted a Home Ministry official as saying that no COVID test has been done yet after Amit Shah was found to be corona positive. The Home Ministry official’s statement came after a tweet by BJP MP from Delhi Manoj Tiwari, in which he said that Amit Shah’s latest Corona investigation report has come negative. Former Delhi BJP state president Manoj Tiwari had tweeted on Sunday about the Corona negative report of Amit Shah