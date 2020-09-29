Migrants to get meals at Rs 5 in this state

In a good initiative, the Trinamool Congress has announced Didir Rannaghar [Mamata’s Kitchen] to provide meals to the migrant workers for Rs 5 only. This initiative aims to provide support lakhs of migrant workers who lost their job during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Meals would be provided to the migrant workers at Rs 5 between 11 am and 3 pm. The meals at ‘Didir Rannaghar [Mamata’s Kitchen]’ would be vegetarian, mostly, and would include rice, dal (pulses), mix vegetable, ‘Khichdi’ (cooked rice and lentils), and papad