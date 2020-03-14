Minor European girl admitted in Puri DHH as Coronavirus suspect

Puri,14/3: A minor Lithuania girl showing symptoms of Coronavirus infection has been admitted to the isolation ward of Puri District Headquarters Hospital(DHH).

According to reports, the minor girl is on a tour to Puri with two of her family members on a 15-day tour. She is said to be suffering from severe cold and cough for the past three weeks.

Her family members took her to a private hospital here for a check-up this morning. Later, she was shifted to Puri DHH.

Dr. Kumudini Mishra, who attended the minor girl, admitted her to the Coronavirus isolation ward of the hospital for further continuous observation and further treatment.