Miracle: A Leopard and a Dog locked in a Bathroom together. Find out what Happened next!

Kadaba, 4/2: A Dog in Karnataka’s Kadaba district miraculously survives after getting stuck with a Leopard in a bathroom for hours.

This interesting and miraculous story was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on his Twitter account. The incident reportedly took place in Karnataka’s Bilinele village, when the dog entered a toilet trying to escape the leopard. When the big cat followed it inside, residents of the house bolted the door from the outside.

“Every dog has a day. Imagine this dog got stuck in a toilet with a leopard for hours. And got out alive. It happens only in India,” he wrote.

Every dog has a day. Imagine this dog got stuck in a toilet with a leopard for hours. And got out alive. It happens only in India. Via @prajwalmanipal pic.twitter.com/uWf1iIrlGZ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 3, 2021

The forest department later rescued the animals.