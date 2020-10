Amazon originals present Mirzapur 2 released some hours before its scheduled release date. The show is now available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video and seems to live up to the hype. While actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, and Harshita Gaur will reprise their roles, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar are the new members of the cast this season.