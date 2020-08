Mirzapur season 2 streaming date out

The most popular Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur will back to screen with its season 2.Amzon prime video now announced its release dates on youtube. Mirzapur Season 2 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 23, 2020.

Mirzapur producer Ritesh Sidhwani took to twitter and wrote “#Mirzapur2 mein aapka swaagat hai https://youtu.be/D5ZU8uS6KEM @YehHaiMirzapur @PrimeVideoIN @TripathiiPankaj @alifazal9 @divyenndu @battatawada @RasikaDugal @HarshitaGaur12 @MrVijayVarma @excelmovies @FarOutAkhtar @PuneetKrishna @gurmmeet @MihirBDesai @vineetkrishna01”