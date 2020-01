Bhubaneswar, 8/1: Mission Indradhanush which aims to achieve 90 percent vaccination coverage in children of less than 2 years across the state intensively began at the 6 districts of the state namely Dhenkanal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Rayagada, and Gajapati districts. Immunization will be done in four rounds across 7 days excluding regular immunization days.