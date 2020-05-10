MIUI 12 New features ..Know the details

An exciting new feature in MIUI 12 is dynamic wallpapers.You get to choose between Earth and Mars imagery for the live backgrounds, and every time you wake the screen there’s a swirling animation of the corresponding planet.

There are lots of clever little animations throughout the interface. The icon packs bundled with the default MIUI themes feature a cleaner design, there are new system animations, and transitions when you close an app to go to the home screen are also new.

A new feature in MIUI 12 is floating windows, similar to what you get on Samsung phones. You can scale an app to fit on a portion of the screen, and the best part about this is that the floating window shows up over other apps. This is particularly great for things like calculations, and the fact that you can resize the windows to your needs makes it that much more useful.

Dark mode is also getting an update, and you can now whitelist individual apps that may not work well with dark mode. The scheduling option is back, and there’s also a toggle to adjust contrast automatically based on brightness levels.