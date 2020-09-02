Modi government’s gift to the unemployed! Now small cities people will also get employment under MNREGA

The government is making several schemes to provide jobs to the unemployed. In this series, the government is planning to bring its employment program (MNREGA Employment Program), MNREGA to villages as well as cities. This employment will be given to those people who have become unemployed due to the lockdown from Corona. If this scheme is implemented then a large population will get employment in cities too.

According to the report published in the Indian Express, this employment program will be implemented in small cities. The thinking behind this is that there is usually a need for trained or knowledgeable workers in big cities. Whereas in small towns, there is no need for training for daily wage workers. Initially, 3500 crore rupees will be spent on this. The government has been considering this idea since last year. The reason for Corona has now given an opportunity to implement it rapidly