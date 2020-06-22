Mohamed Irfan squashes death rumour

Pakistani star pacer Mohammad Irfan said that he is absolutely fine after news of his went viral in the social media.

The pacer said that all the reports saying he had been in a car accident were fake and baseless.”Some social media outlets have been spreading baseless fake news about my death in a car accident. This has disturbed my family and friends beyond words, and I have been receiving endless calls on this. Please refrain from such things. There was no accident and we are well,” Irfan tweeted