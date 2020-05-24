Mohit Baghel who co-starred with Salman in ‘Ready’ dies of cancer

Mohit Baghel who co-starred with Salman Khan in the movie ‘Ready’ passed away. He was suffering from cancer. He was also acted with Parneeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Jabariya Jodi’.He was being treated in Noida. He had taken chemotherapy on May 14. His co-stars took to Twitter to expressed their grief.

One of the nicesttt people to work with! Happy, positive and motivated always. Love you Mohit. RIP🤎 #JabariyaJodi https://t.co/b0Gr6GpCxg — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 23, 2020