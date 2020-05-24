Mohit Baghel who co-starred with Salman in ‘Ready’ dies of cancer

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mohit Baghel who co-starred with Salman Khan in the movie ‘Ready’ passed away. He was suffering from cancer. He was also acted with Parneeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Jabariya Jodi’.He was being treated in Noida. He had taken chemotherapy on May 14. His co-stars took to Twitter to expressed their grief.

