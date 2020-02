China, 11/2: In a miracle, a mother infected with deadly Coronavirus gives birth to a perfectly healthy infant girl. Intensive care has been taken of the child. Her first nucleic acid test associated with the novel coronavirus was negative

Xinhua news agency reported the Chinese woman was at the 37th week of pregnancy when she gave birth via cesarean to a baby with a weight of 2,730 grams at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University in Xi’an, capital of Shaanxi on Monday.