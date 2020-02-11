Udit Narayan denies Aditya Narayan’s marriage with Neha Kakkar

Mumbai, 11/2: Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan denies the claim of the marriage of his son Aditya Narayan’s marriage with singing sensation Neha Kakkar.

Now, Udit, during an interaction with Bollywood Hungama broke his silence on the rumors. The veteran singer told the entertainment portal, “Aditya is our only son. We’re waiting for him to get married. If these wedding rumors were true, my wife and I would be the happiest parents in the world. But Aditya has not shared this with us.”

He also claimed that these rumors have been spreading to boost the TRP of Indian Idols.